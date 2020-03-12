Canfield School District cancels classes Friday for COVID-19 preparations

Breaking News
Canfield Local School District bus

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – All Canfield schools will be closed on Friday so staff members can prepare for the possibility of online classes if the district has to close because of COVID-19.

Interim Superintendent John Tullio is asking students to report any confirmed cases of the flu or other sicknesses to their school’s secretary.

Students are also reminded to stay home if they are sick and try to stay away from people who are sick.

Custodians will spend extra time cleaning all of the school district’s buildings.

