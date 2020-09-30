Canfield rep. backs bill to put off repayment of overpaid unemployment benefits

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people were overpaid unemployment benefits and are required to pay that money back, but a Canfield lawmaker says he wants to give people more time to make those payments.

State Rep. Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) has introduced House Bill 771, which halts the collection of unemployment overpayments for the duration of the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

This legislation will not prevent the state from collecting on overpayment due to fraud or in the instance of an individual who was overpaid in another state and moved to Ohio.

“Across the state and within the Mahoning Valley, we are seeing Ohioans struggle financially due to COVID-19. Many of these individuals have lost their jobs through no fault of their own and are now reliant on the unemployment system for their survival,” Cutrona said. “Collection of this overpayment will only serve to increase the financial burden these individuals face at a time they need assistance the most.”

As of September, about 48,000 people were overpaid, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

