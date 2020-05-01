Canfield mother and daughter spend time baking, delivering free treats to community

Patty and Melissa Moliterno love to bake on their days off from work

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and daughter from Canfield are delivering baked treats for people in the community.

Patty and Melissa Moliterno love to bake on their days off from work. Ever since the stay-at-home order was issued, they have been baking a lot more.

They have been going through their Facebook friends list and then delivering them a free treat at their door.

During this time, Melissa says it’s important to stay positive and show acts of kindness, so this was one way to show it.

“Wanting to show people that they are thought about and loved and seen during this time. I think for us it’s kind of about blessing others and letting them know that they are loved,” she said.

