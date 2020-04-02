Canfield man uses 3D printing to aid with mask shortages

Ray Detwiler is a Vice President for 45 Press in Canfield and he decided that while he was home, he was going to use his own 3D printer to make PPE's

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man is utilizing 3D printing to help with the mask shortages in healthcare facilities.

Ray Detwiler is a Vice President for 45 Press in Canfield. He decided that while he was home, he was going to use his own 3D printer to make PPE’s.

On Facebook, he asked if anyone would be interested in the face shield he was making.

Detwiler ordered a second 3D printer because the demand he received was so great.

He plans on making as many masks as he can, but it all depends on how fast some parts can be shipped.

“The problem that I am having now is getting a hold of the plastic screen parts for the visor to actually get these out the door,” Detwiler said.

He says anyone that has the right plastic for the shields or knows a better way of getting them should contact him.

Detwiler is trying to not only meet the local requests that he got, but he also wants to be able to help those from out of state that have reached out for his help.