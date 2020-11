Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged local communities to come up with their own defense against the virus

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield is stepping up to fight COVID-19.

On Friday, the city is launching a Blue Ribbon COVID-19 Task Force.

There will be a kick-off event at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the gazebo on the Village Green.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged local communities to come up with their own defense against the virus.

