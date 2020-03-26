Fire station in Canfield temporarily closes after firefighter comes down with flu-like symptoms

Fire officials sent an ambulance and fire engine there to the department's other stations during this time

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Joint Fire District is temporarily closing one of its fire stations in Canfield Township after a firefighter came down with flu-like symptoms.

According to officials, Station 2 on Messerly Road will be closed until an outside company can disinfect the station.

Firefighters who normally work at the station, as well as one engine and an ambulance, have been reassigned to the department’s other two stations.

Chief Don Hutchison said the station could be closed for a couple of days. He said the department has seen an increasing number of calls involving respiratory illness, now handling two or three a day on average.