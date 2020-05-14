Canfield family prepares for move with extra-careful weekend garage sale

"We're just going to do our best to take those precautions and keep everyone as safe as possible," Jill Barton said

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s nothing better than cash from a garage sale but you don’t want to catch anything these days. The Anderson family is preparing for one this weekend in Canfield.

Ohio is allowing garage sales and it’s put out some recommendations on doing them safely.

Paul and Nancy Anderson have plenty to sell, including antiques and tools. They want to give them a new home — safely.

“We’re going to try to take every precaution available that we know of to keep everyone safe,” said Jill Barton, their daughter.

The family has lines set up and markings on the ground so people can easily stay six feet apart. There’s also a handwashing table, and people will enter the garage sale one way and exit another way.

The family will wear masks and gloves. If you feel comfortable wearing a mask, they would appreciate it.

“It’s probably going to be the hardest right when the sale opens because that’s usually when more people come and with the recommendations of only 10 going in at a time, people may get discouraged about coming out,” Barton said.

Nancy designed the house and Paul built it. They raised their kids there and have many Christmas memories, which also include the grandchildren.

The Andersons were sensing it was time to downsize.

“My dad started praying, ‘Lord, if you want us to move, then send a buyer to knock on our door.’ And that’s exactly what happened,” Barton said.

The garage sale will help them move out by June 1 and move on to the next story of life.

The extra rules may seem tough but the Anderson family believes it’s the right thing to do.

“We should honor authority, and so we’re just going to do our best to take those precautions and keep everyone as safe as possible,” Barton said.

The garage sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at 9449 Knauf Rd. in Canfield.