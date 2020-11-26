Canfield City Hall closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The building will be closed through Monday, Dec. 7 for deep cleaning and sanitization

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield City Hall is temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The building will be closed through Monday, Dec. 7 for deep cleaning and sanitization.

Access to City Hall will be restricted, and staff will be working remotely as appropriate. They will be available to assist citizens through the normal course of city operations.

Those dropping off zoning permits, utility bills or income tax should use the police department lobby box next door.

Those needing immediate assistance should contact 330-533-1101.