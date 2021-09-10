Camping and COVID shots available in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – In an effort to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to the people where they are, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are partnering to hold ​COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five state parks across the commonwealth.

The ​COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the designated days below:

Beltzville State Park (Carbon County): Saturday, September 11

Shikellamy State Park (Union/Northumberland Counties): Saturday, September 18

Codorus State Park (York County): Sunday, September 19

Keystone State Park (Westmoreland County): Saturday, September 25

Nockamixon State Park (Bucks County): Saturday, September 25

The parks were selected due to the high volume of visitors and vehicle access.

Clinics will provide either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For those who receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, second dose appointments will be scheduled at the State Health Center closest to where the recipient lives. Those due for a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine can get their second dose at a state park vaccine clinic as well.

There is no cost to get the vaccine at one of the clinics. Identification and insurance are preferred but not required.