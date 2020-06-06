Campers enjoy even more freedom as Pennsylvania loosens regulations

While campgrounds in Pennsylvania were open in the yellow phase, going green gives them more to do

BUTLER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – As Pennsylvania turns more counties from yellow to green, things at a campground in Butler County look different than they did six weeks ago.

Friday was the first day Butler County was in the “green” phase of reopening.

“The great thing about being here, camping, is the original social distancing,” said Shannon Capellupo, a camper.

While campgrounds in Pennsylvania were open in the yellow phase, going green gives them more to do. The playground, pool and jump zone are now open at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Kozy Rest.

“I have more expansion of the campground now to play, Nerf, hide and go seek, tag, ride my bike and swim in the pool now,” said Matthew Neff, Jr., a camper.

For the past six weeks, campers continued to come, using their downtime to take their minds off of the pandemic.

“The first weekend we were here, it was an immediate change in our mental state,” Capellupo said. “It was absolute therapy just to get a change of scenery and to be outside.”

Even though hundreds of people came to camp, it still felt safe.

“Being outdoors is one of the best things they recommend so we feel, actually, safer here on the weekends than we do even being in our own neighborhood,” said Amy Mattila, a camper.

“People have been pretty thoughtful as to what they’re doing and the comfort of other people,” manager Tayler Eusebio said. “Just being respectful, in general, to the business and to the general feel of everybody out there.”

While Pennsylvania’s rules and regulations have lightened up, this year feels a little bit different than previous years.

“I think people are more thoughtful of what they’re doing, more thoughtful of what they’re touching, more thoughtful of letting their kids go freely as they have in the past,” Eusebio said.

“There’s not as many activities but there’s still a lot,” said Maggie Scott, a camper. “They’re trying to social distance stuff still, but it’s still really fun.”