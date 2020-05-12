Campbell High gives graduating seniors as much of an in-person ceremony as possible

It was day two of a week-long process to make sure graduates get a face-to-face experience

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, Campbell high schoolers continued tradition during the pandemic with an in-person graduation ceremony. Although it wasn’t what they expected, seniors said they’ll remember this very unique graduation.

“It’s nice for everyone to feel special all together since we didn’t graduate together,” said Briana Robinson, one of 19 students who graduated Tuesday.

It was day two of a week-long process to make sure graduates get a face-to-face experience.

One-by-one, students walked onstage. They were allowed to bring up to four members of their family.

“They can come in, they can walk across the stage, they can actually pick up their diploma off the table and also pose for a picture with their immediate family,” Superintendent Matthew Bowen said.

Families and grads did have to wear masks to take part. Campbell’s school nurse took everyone’s temperature at the door.

“We want to keep everyone safe, but we also want to create a lifelong memory for our graduates,” Bowen said.

Bowen said those pictures will be edited together for an end-of-the-year graduation video. Every graduate will get a copy.

“Growing up, you’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to walk the stage, we’re going to have all these people.’ And now it’s like, ‘Here’s four people, here’s your diploma,'” Skylynn Allen said.

Even though it’s not what she expected, Allen’s class will now be the only one with a keepsake graduation video.

Robinson told her fellow classmates to be positive when things aren’t in their control.

“We can’t control what’s happening at the moment, but you made it, you still did it and you still have some experience to say you were a senior.”

Campbell school leaders hope to get all of the seniors who want to take part through the line by the end of the week.