Campbell City Schools moves to temporary remote learning after positive coronavirus test

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell City Schools is temporarily switching to remote learning after a person who came into contact with staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Matthew Bowen, the positive test came from a “non-district employee” who had contact with staff. They had to do significant contact tracing as a result.

“With our greatest effort to remain open five days weekly to educate students face-to-face as a primary consideration, our operations have been compromised. The safety of our students and staff is our first consideration as we share this unfortunate correspondence,” Bowen wrote in a letter to the school community.

The individual who tested positive has not been in contact with students. Those who had contact with the person were immediately removed from the building.

“None of the staff removed from the building are showing symptoms or have had a positive test result,” Bowen wrote.

“Our operations have been significantly disrupted and our obligation to fully cooperate with the health department, and for the safety of all, now will result in a temporary shift to a full remote learning experience for our children effective immediately.”

Bowen said further correspondence will come from teachers.

The district tentatively plans to resume face-to-face operations on Tuesday, November 10 after further evaluating the spread of the virus.

