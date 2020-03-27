Campaign aims to help YSU students facing hardships over coronavirus outbreak

The goal of the campaign is to raise $50,000 for the students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Foundation has launched a campaign to help students who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $50,000 over the next 90 days.

The Penguin-to-Penguin campaign will provide YSU’s most vulnerable students with up to $500 for housing, car repairs, medical bills, food, toiletries and other necessities.

Donations can be made online here.

“Many of our students face significant financial hardships and struggle mightily, even in good times,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “Those difficulties have only worsened during this time of global crisis. Many have lost their jobs and are having a hard time just meeting their basic needs.”

Tressel emailed university employees and alumni on Thursday, asking for participation in the campaign.

“A contribution of any amount is appreciated and will greatly assist the continued success of our neediest students,” he said.

Details of how the funds will be distributed are still being finalized.

Students will be informed at that time with specifics on eligibility and how to apply for the assistance.

The YSU Foundation is the fund-raising arm of YSU.