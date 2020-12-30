Camelot Lanes in Boardman installs new air purification system to fight off COVID-19

For Camelot Lanes, it's just one more way to make customers feel comfortable

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Businesses across the board have made major changes this year to the way they operate just so they could keep their doors open during COVID-19.

Camelot Lanes in Boardman is no different. The bowling alley has a new way of making the air you breathe cleaner.

Since July when bowling alleys could reopen, Camelot Lanes has gone the extra mile for COVID-19 safety.

“We waited probably another four or five weeks and we opened up mid-August because we wanted to get it right one time,” said owner Bob Smith.

They put plexiglass between lanes, at the concessions and in the game room.

“You can’t get the ball just by picking it up, we have to give it to you. Before you pick it up, you put gloves on to make sure you’re not cross-contaminating all the balls,” Smith said.

Just 10 days ago, they added a new COVID-19 cleaning feature for the air.

“We made the decision to go with this iWave product,” Smith said.

“What the iWave is, it’s a purification system that puts positive and negative ions into the air, and what those positive and negative ions do is neutralize the germs, the bacterias, the viruses,” said Gault installation coordinator Joe Polis.

And with that, COVID-19 is 99.4% neutralized and killed.

“When combined with masks and safety partitions and things like that, we have an ideal, safely functioning place for our customers and our staff,” Smith said.

You can expect to see purification systems like the one in Camelot Lanes in more businesses. Polis says they’re more popular than ever.

“I can finally take my kids to a fun-filled family environment and not have to worry about COVID because everybody here is trying to be safe,” said customer Nicci Farris.

They also hope this will get more customers back to the lanes, just in time for their New Year’s event.

“It’s gonna be a far cry from last year. We had four shifts last year, we’re gonna have three shifts this year. We’re at about 50% capacity and if we get to that we’ll be very happy,” Smith said.

Taking these steps hasn’t been easy or cheap, but Smith says it has been worth it to keep the balls rolling and the pins flying.

“We’re spending the money, we’re taking the option. So, we’re the exceptional place in the city for bowling,” Smith said.