By the numbers: How Gov. DeWine plans to lift all health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike Dewine laid out what it will take to lift health restrictions in the state. He said case numbers will need to continue to drop, but he is optimistic that will happen.

“My fellow Ohioans, victory is in sight,” he said in regards to the pandemic.

DeWine made the comments during a 5:30 p.m. address to the state on Thursday.

“When Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders in the state will come off,” DeWine said.

That includes mask orders and capacity size for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

To put it in perspective, the state was at 731 cases per 100,000 on December 3. On February 3, cases were down to 445 per 100,000, and yesterday at 179 cases per 100,000, dropping 550 cases per 100,000 in the last three months.

“Achieving this goal is very doable. We can do this, and I know we will,” DeWine said

Governor DeWine spoke with several medical professionals to help formulate his plan, adding that with the vaccine, the goal is attainable.

“Our path back is by continuing forward, by wearing that mask and getting that vaccine,” DeWine said.

As of now, over 1.8 million Ohioans have started the vaccinations, and almost 1 million have been fully vaccinated.

DeWine zeroed in on nursing homes and long-term care facilities, highlighting the strides made to get that group vaccinated. When vaccinations started in December, cases in those facilities were over 2,800 per week.

“That number is down to 268 cases per week, one-tenth, one-tenth of what it was before we started vaccinating,” DeWine said.

Last week, Governor Dewine allowed for outdoor venues to be at 30% capacity and indoor venues at 25%, but he anticipates that will change.

As more and more of us get vaccinated, these percentages will grow. Until we have full ballparks, full concert halls, full theaters, full capacity,” DeWine said.