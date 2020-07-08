Businesses stock up on masks, health supplies ahead of DeWine’s Trumbull Co. mandate

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re in Trumbull County, Governor Mike DeWine’s mask mandate begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. If you’re still searching for a mask or need a new one, you can buy one that fits your style from a few local places.

Franklin Health Care in Warren just set up a new display Wednesday morning of all the masks it has available. The City of Warren picked up a large order to be ready for the mask mandate.

“Actually, the last few hours we’ve been extremely busy. We sold quite a few masks and we’ve actually sold all the different ones,” said Linda Mangle, with Franklin Health Care.

Franklin Health Care carries four different types of masks with various levels of protection — from the KN95, which is the highest level of protection, down to a simple, reusable neoprene mask.

“Obviously, the hottest product right now is any type of mask that fits comfortably, especially being summer and being hot,” said Lee Manios, with Franklin Health Care.

Down the street at Cornicelli Cleaners, workers have been selling homemade masks since April.

“The fact that they’re washable, yes, and because we made them with the ties, they are adjustable to fit anybody’s size that they need,” said Babette Plake, with Cornicelli Cleaners.

On their display, you can find different patterns and colors as well. They are one-size-fits-all.

“I think they’re comfortable as well. I think one, because of the material we use and then number two, because of the ties we use in the back of them,” Plake said.

Health equipment stores have been busy. People want masks, hand sanitizer and they’re also looking for the 10-inch UV wands that help fight against bacteria and some viruses.

Franklin Health Care got a shipment of new thermometers to be ready for the next big rush.

“A lot of the schools, they’re going to be checking everybody. A lot of businesses need the thermometers, restaurants, factories because they have to check you when you come in,” said Manios.

The mask mandate for Trumbull County requires a mask to be worn indoors as well as outdoors when you can’t be more than six feet away from other people.