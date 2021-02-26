Burghill-Vernon Fire Department hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic

It will be at the Burghill-Vernon Fire Department on Sunday, March 7

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Burghill-Vernon Fire Department will be hosting a closed Point of Distribution COVID vaccination clinic in March.

It will be at the Burghill-Vernon Fire Department on Sunday, March 7, located at 6915 State Route 88 in Kinsman. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., with the last appointment being held at 6:45 p.m.

This clinic will be to vaccinate those in the Tier 1B classification, who, at this point, is any person who is at least 65 years of age or older at the time of the clinic.

They will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

Since there are only 400 doses available, registration will be required. You can register online.

Each person who wants a vaccine must register. When the total slots are full, the site will not accept further registration requests but will produce a waitlist.

The fire department asks that people do not come to the site more than 10 minutes before their appointment. Parking is limited, and they can only take people at their appointment times.

Those registered who are coming for vaccinations will need to bring a photo ID along with their insurance card.

The fire department says if you don’t have insurance, you will still get the vaccine. In no case will there be any out-of-pocket expense to any person receiving the vaccine.

They say they will accept what insurance pays, and no person will receive a bill for anything their insurance does not pay.

Registration paperwork will be completed on-site.

The fire department asks that you do not use the paperwork located on the Trumbull County Combined Health District’ss website. It is not the proper paperwork for this clinic and it will not be accepted.

Because the station is not currently staffed, there is no way to accommodate phone registrations.

Any questions can be directed via Messenger or via email at info@burghillvernonfire.org.