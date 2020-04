A picture posted on Facebook got a lot of people talking

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – With face masks required to be worn in public in Pennsylvania, Buhl Park in Mercer County is doing its part to spread the message.

The statues of Frank and Julia Buhl are now wearing their own masks.

The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce posted a picture on Facebook, which got a lot of people talking.

