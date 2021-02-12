Buffets, salad bars can reopen in Ohio

Coronavirus

To reopen, there are rules

by:

Posted: / Updated:
buffet

Credit: Free-Photos via Pixabay

(WKBN) – Ohioans are now allowed to serve themselves at salad bars, buffet tables and drink stations.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Thursday night following an amendment by the Ohio Department of Health.

To reopen, there are rules.

Customers must wear a mask while in line and while loading plates with food.

They must use hand sanitizer before and after serving themselves.

Lines can only go one way, and people must maintain social distance.

Read the guidelines for bars and restaurants below:

Restaurant and bar guidelines in OhioDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com