Buffets, salad bars can reopen in Ohio

To reopen, there are rules

(WKBN) – Ohioans are now allowed to serve themselves at salad bars, buffet tables and drink stations.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Thursday night following an amendment by the Ohio Department of Health.

Customers must wear a mask while in line and while loading plates with food.



They must use hand sanitizer before and after serving themselves.



Lines can only go one way, and people must maintain social distance.

