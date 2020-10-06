Brookfield Schools confirms COVID-19 case at elementary school

Superintendent Toby Gibson said this is the first case at the schools

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents, students and staff were sent a letter that an elementary school student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brookfield Local Schools Superintendent Toby Gibson confirmed that they had their first case last Friday.

“The Trumbull County Combined Health District has been a great resource, great partnership, a lot of communication back and forth, not only with the district, but with the families,” said Gibson. “They provide a lot of information, what you need to do if you test positive, how long to stay home, and they start the contact tracing conversation with parents.”

The Ohio Department of Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard for schools in the state every Thursday so this case won’t appear on there until October 8, at the earliest.

