Notices were sent out this week to employees

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield company sent notices to employees that they are going to suspend operations.

Owners of Ultra Premium Services, 6880 Parkway Dr., said the “sudden, drastic drop in oil prices” and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to take immediate action and temporarily shut down operations.

The work stoppage will begin April 17.

There are 121 workers impacted by the temporary shutdown.