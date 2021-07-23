Breakthrough infection: Fully-vaccinated Struthers woman still contracted COVID-19

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Some vaccinated people are still contracting the coronavirus.

Brandy Brabant-Eisenbraun, a Struthers resident, received the Pfizer vaccines in January and February through her employer.

Seven weeks after her second dose, she thought she had a sinus infection, but got a COVID-19 test to ensure she didn’t have the virus.

Her positive test result came as a surprise.

“People didn’t believe me. Like, there’s no way you tested positive. You know, you’ve had the vaccine, and you’ve had it for over a month now,'” Eisenbraun said. “They said, ‘Why did you even get tested, like what was the point?’ and I said ‘Well, I just didn’t feel right.'”

Eisenbraun said her symptoms were very mild, unlike the symptoms people had early on in the pandemic.

“No shortness of breath, no cough, nothing like that. I felt like it wasn’t the normal COVID symptoms,” Eisenbraun said.

According to the CDC, nearly 6,000 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection were hospitalized or died.

Luckily, Eisenbraun didn’t have that severe of a breakthrough case and she still encourages people to get the vaccine if they have not yet done so.

“Adults for sure, especially if you have an underlying health condition. I think it would definitely benefit you, if not for anything else, for peace of mind,” she said.

