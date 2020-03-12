1  of  2
Brazilian aide who posed with Trump, Pence tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

He visited President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last week

Photo: Fabio Wajngarten via Instagram

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored for possible coronavirus exposure, according to Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

According to Reuters, Bolsonaro’s communication secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the virus but is awaiting a second test.

Both men visited President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last week, where they had met to discuss trade, Venezuela, the Middle East and other issues.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he was unconcerned with Wajngarten’s diagnosis.

