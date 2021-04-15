Bogus claims about homemade cure for COVID-19 reported in Cleveland area

The remedy was found to have bleach, among other cleaning products inside

LORAIN, Ohio, (WJW) – University Hospitals is putting out an alert about a scam claiming a homemade remedy can prevent and cure COVID-19.

Fraudsters are targeting people in Lorain, Ohio.

El Centro Lorain, a nonprofit that serves the Latino community in that area, reports the remedy is being sold in unmarked bottles.

It was tested and found to have bleach, among other cleaning products inside.

Warning for phony COVID-19 remedy

There are no vitamins or supplements that help prevent or cure coronavirus.

Scams preying on people’s fears about COVID-19 have been around since the virus was first reported in the U.S. in March of 2020 with reports of fake cures and phony tests.