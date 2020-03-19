Boardman, Youngstown food service workers remain busy

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a scene being repeated in school districts all around the area — food service workers preparing and packaging meals so kids still get something to eat, even when they’re learning from home.

“We’re trying to get them on a Monday rotation, where everybody comes on Mondays because that way, the families only have to come once a week,” said Natalie Winkle, Boardman Schools’ food service director.



In Boardman, 4,000 meals were picked up earlier this week — two per student for each weekday.

In Youngstown, workers prepared roughly 10,000 lunches and breakfasts for students and will put together another 15,000 for next week.

Workers in the district’s central kitchen can prepare close to three dozen meals a minute.

“I have 10 people working. They sit on both sides of the conveyor line. They will fill the lunch box with the items that we’re putting in that particular lunch,” said Sue Paris, Youngstown Schools’ chief of food services.



The districts are using food ordered through their regular suppliers, but extra items have been ordered so workers can accommodate all kids between the ages of 1 and 18 — even if those children go to private or parochial schools, or even neighboring districts.

“One of the rules that we’re trying to stay within our guidelines is the student needs to be present to receive the food. That’s just part of the guideline that the government has set down for us that we have to follow,” Winkle said.

Workers in both districts admit that as local grocery store shelves run low of food, their suppliers could eventually start running out, too.

“As long as I can pick up food products from my vendors and breakfast kits, we’re just gonna keep going until we can’t go any further. We’ll go ’til there’s nothing left,” Paris said.

They’re crossing their fingers that it never comes to that.

For a list of other schools offering breakfasts and lunches, click here.

Boardman Schools’ food distribution is happening at West Boulevard and Robinwood Elementary schools from noon to 7 p.m. on Mondays.

In Youngstown, food will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from buses.

Families should be aware that some foods do contain allergens such as peanut butter. If a child receives special diet meals from YCSD, per doctor’s order, call 330-744-7194 and arrange the pick up of special meals.

Mondays and Thursdays are call and pick-up days for special meals at YCSD’s Central Kitchen, located in the back of Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.



The sites and approximate times for food distribution by bus: