Boardman urology clinic ditches waiting room, works to free up hospitals

NEO Urology is trying to keep its patients out of the emergency room

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – NEO Urology is among the medical practices adapting everyday procedures to lower the spread of germs.

There is no more waiting in the waiting room at the Boardman facility. Patients pull up, call the front desk and get an alert when doctors are ready.

NEO has been trying to treat people without referring them to local hospitals, which would keep people out of emergency rooms.

“If we can help the hospital out — they’re on the frontlines, they’re doing a phenomenal job — if we can keep our hospitals free of patients that we can keep here, we’re happy to do that,” said Daniel Ricchiuti, a urologist.

The office asks if you are experiencing an urgent urological condition, contact them before going to the hospital, emergency room or urgent care.