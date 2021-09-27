Boardman to revisit 20-day mask policy

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Local School Board will decide Monday on whether to continue to mandate masks inside all school buildings.

The board is expected to revisit the issue at its meeting Monday, and there is an agenda item that reads “it is recommended that the board approve the continuation of required masking, per Board policy 8450.01, for all students and staff, indoors and during regular school hours,” according to the meeting agenda.

When the policy was implemented, school officials said they would monitor and evaluate the policy for the first 20 school days and revisit their decision near the end of September.

Those against the mask mandate have been vocal at meetings and have held protests. Many said they will be at the meeting Monday.