Boardman Suzie’s owner says mandating masks is just another part of business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Now that there is a statewide mandate to be wearing a protective mask in Ohio, what can you do to report businesses that don’t comply?

There is now a 24-hour hotline you can call in Mahoning County, but one local restaurant owner thinks masks are just another part of doing business.

As restaurants like Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts do what they can to lure back customers lost to the pandemic, there are now signs reminding customers of the state’s new mask requirements.

“It’s what you have to do to do business anymore,” said owner Christian Rinehart.

Rinehart, who owns both Suzie’s and Mission Taco next door in Boardman, said he contracted COVID-19 himself and also lost an employee to the virus. He admits while the mandate may cost him some business, he wishes Governor Mike DeWine had imposed it sooner.

“It’ll go back to normal but we would have been better to do that four weeks ago than now because our numbers would still be in line. We’d be moving forward,” Rinehart said.

With the mask mandate now in place since Thursday, there is a way people can report businesses in Mahoning County where the rules aren’t being followed.

“We made the decision to set up a hotline where individuals can call if they see businesses that aren’t complying,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

Rinehart said customers who refuse to mask-up won’t be seated inside his restaurants, but he’s already thinking ahead.

“If the numbers don’t start coming down, we’re gonna add taking temperatures at the door ’cause the worst thing… I don’t want my employees getting sick, I don’t have enough employees to replace them,” Rinehart said.

In the meantime, Tekac said he’d rather have his staff educate business owners than simply try to punish them.

“Whether you believe that you have to wear one or believe that you don’t, it’s not a time to shame people, it’s a time to come together and to potentially put a facemask on if you can wear it,” Tekac said.

But, he also warns that businesses seeing repeated complaints could be visited by law enforcement.

