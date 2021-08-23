Boardman schools makes adjustment to mask policy

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Schools announced Monday they are beefing up their mask policy for the upcoming school year.

It is now mandatory for all students and staff to wear a mask in the building. The policy is effective on the first day of class, which is Monday, Aug. 30.

All visitors to the building will also have to be masked.

There is no mask requirement outdoors.

School officials said the upgraded policy to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection and limit quarantines.

“We have learned a lot from COVID and its impact on education over the last 18 months. Our parents have expressed, quite clearly, that they want in-person learning 5-days a week and at regular school times,” said superintendent Tim Saxton.

The district will monitor and evaluate the policy for the first 20 school days and revisit their decision near the end of September.