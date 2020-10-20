Boardman schools go remote for one day a week so teachers can regroup

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Schools will start a new learning plan next month.

All students will learn from home one day a week. The plan is to allow a bit of a break for teachers who are teaching students both online and in person.

It will also allow for a mid-week enhanced cleaning of all buildings.

Superintendent Tim Saxon said instruction is going well, but it’s not sustainable.

“What we’ve found is that the wear and tear on our staff is just overwhelming. It is causing our staff to be least effective. It’s actually, from interacting with staff, I can see the real wear and tear on both their mental and physical health,” Saxton said.

Learn from home Wednesdays begins Nov. 4.

