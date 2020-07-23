Boardman School District gives parents 2 learning options for their children this fall

Necessary building-specific changes and curriculum adjustments will begin in August to prepare for these two learning options

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman parents will be able to choose one of two learning options for their children this fall.

The first option is an every day, in-person learning model.

If students will be attending class in person, they — and staff members — will be required to wear a face covering. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

In the school buildings, social distancing will be maintained when practical.

Details are still being finalized on a plan for returning to in-person classes and will be released within the next few weeks.

The second option parents can choose for their child is a remote learn-from-home model. Parents must fill out a registration form by Friday, July 31 if this is the option they want for their child.

Students learning from home will still be able to participate in extra-curricular activities (activities that meet after school and participants do not receive a grade for).

Necessary building-specific changes and curriculum adjustments will begin in August to prepare for these two learning options. There will also be professional development for staff.

