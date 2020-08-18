Boardman restaurant plans to move customers under tent for outside dining

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve shopped in Boardman, you might have noticed tents outside Michael Alberini’s Restaurant.
The manager said Tuesday that the tent went up last Sunday for outside dining to help with social distancing.
Right now, there is no set day when their outdoor dining will begin, but we are told that the plan is to launch later this week.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Indians’ Francona to have surgical procedure, miss series
- Season of change: Rescue Mission focuses on new facility while maintaining pandemic changes
- Local dentist shocked by WHO’s latest dental recommendations; says routine cleanings are important
- Mississippi flag commission selects top five flag designs
- Congressman Ryan says recent changes to USPS operations will undermine voting process