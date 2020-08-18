Boardman restaurant plans to move customers under tent for outside dining

Coronavirus

Michael Alberini's Restaurant is working to welcome customers for outdoor dining under a tent

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve shopped in Boardman, you might have noticed tents outside Michael Alberini’s Restaurant.

The manager said Tuesday that the tent went up last Sunday for outside dining to help with social distancing.

Right now, there is no set day when their outdoor dining will begin, but we are told that the plan is to launch later this week.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com