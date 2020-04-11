Boardman restaurant feeds local first responders

On Saturday, they had 16 orders going out, feeding about 500 people

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many local restaurants have talked about how they’re operating and giving back during COVID-19’s effects on their lives and businesses.

Firehouse Subs in Boardman has been feeding first responders in the area for about three weeks.

To remain sanitary, many of the orders they receive are for individually-packed lunch boxes.

Orders have been placed for the first responders by community members, but some of the food has also been donated by the owner, Matt Liggett, and his wife.

“We love to be able to give back to the community, especially the first responders, including hospitals. This is a unique situation with COVID-19, something that we never had to battle before and we’re out here as well, but we thought we would be able to give back to them as well by giving them food,” said Liggett.

