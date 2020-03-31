Boardman police chief explains what department is doing to obey governor’s orders

Todd Werth said Boardman police are trying to do as much of their business over the phone as they can

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we’re all told to stay at home, police are echoing this order. Not just for your safety, but for their safety as well.

“If you don’t need to be out, stay home,” Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said.

Although police will still arrive on the scene of an emergency when called, Werth said dispatchers are asking more questions.

“As far as, is anybody sick? Have they been sick? Have they shown any symptoms? So we’re able to give a little more of a heads up to give our police officers, our firefighters, our EMS,” he said.

A note was placed on the township doors, thanking the officers. Werth said that although getting support from the community is nice, make sure you maintain your social distance.

“We still have that interaction when you’re talking to one of our officers on the street. We want you 6 to 8 feet away. Thank them for their service,” he said.

As of now, they haven’t had to issue any citations for people not complying with Governor Mike DeWine’s order.

“We’re just looking for compliance. We’ve had no issues right now. When we bring that to someone’s attention, they comply,” Werth said.

While traffic has slowed down, Werth said he would like to see it come down more. Even though you may need to travel, he offers a few suggestions such as taking fewer trips to the store.

“People kind of dwelling in the stores. This is not the kind of time for people to go shopping in Walmart or Target or someplace and browse through the stores. This is something about making that list before you go there, having a plan,” he said.

Werth said Boardman police are trying to do as much of their business over the phone as they can while also trying to comply with social distancing out on the field.