Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Closings and delays
There are currently 81 active closings. Click for more details.

Boardman pet rescue group to host dog food giveaway

Coronavirus

This dog food giveaway will be happening Friday, April 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Every Dog Matters in Boardman

Credit: WKBN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every Dog Matters Rescue Group in Boardman are having another pet food giveaway.

During the coronavirus pandemic, some people are losing their jobs and it’s a growing concern for the rescue group. They worry about people providing for their dogs if the pandemic continues.

This dog food giveaway will be happening Friday, April 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Volunteer Kristina Angell says they have over 2,000 pounds of dog food that was donated to them.

Now, they want to give back to those who may need it.

“Well, we know that it’s a tough time for everybody with what’s going on, so we want to do our part to give back to those who are struggling to still take care of their pets,” Angell said.

She also says if you do plan on coming, make sure you bring your own container. That way the volunteers can fill it up for you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com