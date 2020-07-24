Boardman parent says she needs more answers before choosing schooling option for her kids

Boardman's plan offers in-person or remote learning but before parents choose an option, they want some of their biggest concerns addressed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, Boardman Schools gave parents a week to choose between two learning options for their children this fall. Some say they have too many questions and not enough answers to make that decision.

The official start of school has been pushed back to September 14.

One parent said she thinks the delayed start date is a good idea but so much could change so quickly.

“It’s smart, however, we don’t know what’s going to happen two weeks from now,” Sarah Bean said. “It’s hard to say whether or not it’s a good thing because we don’t know what’s going to happen. The cases could go down, it could be even more by then. It’s hard to say. Fifty-two days away? You can’t plan.”

“The most important thing is what is going to happen in the event of quarantine? Say my child gets sick. Do I pull both children from the schools and how do we handle the two-week quarantine period in terms of school? Is it going to fall back on their studies? What are they going to do in terms of busy work? Stuff like that, that’s number one for me,” Bean said.

The board of education is expected to meet Monday to talk about the plan.