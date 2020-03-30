Boardman Local Schools use new system for meal distribution

Boardman Local Schools and their district have decided on one pickup site.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new system that’s been put in place for handing out food at schools for their students.

With Governor DeWine’s stay at home order, this new system makes it so families don’t have to leave their homes more than once a week.

The pickup location is in the Boardman High School parking lot.

The change will more efficiently serve families by avoiding weight times and traffic congestion in the area.

All children, regardless of income and ages one through 18, are eligible for five breakfasts and five lunches per week.

Children should be present when going to this meal distribution site.