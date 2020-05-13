Boardman grad who worked at NYC testing lab says resilient hometown prepared her

"The Boardman Spartan mindset really prepares you for life," said Army Captain Allison Brager, who's been on the frontlines of COVID-19 for the past seven weeks

NEW YORK CITY (WKBN) – For the past seven weeks, a Boardman High graduate has been at the front of the frontlines in New York City. Army Captain Allison Brager was helping to run the testing laboratory at the Javis Center.

Brager, who graduated in 2003, talked to us Tuesday night from the 26th floor of her NYC hotel room.

For 12 hours a day for the past seven weeks, Brager has put on a mask and goggles.

“There’s certain things down on the patient floor that you’ll never unsee, and it sort of made you realize just how devastating and crippling this infectious disease is,” she said.

While at Boardman High School, Brager was one of Ohio’s first-ever female pole vaulters, winning the indoor state championship in 2003.

Even now, she’s on the U.S. Army Warrior Fitness Team.

“The Boardman Spartan mindset really prepares you for life,” Brager said. “You live in this community built on resiliency.”

She then graduated from Brown University in the Ivy League before joining the Army.

Brager is a neuroscientist and though she never trained in COVID-19 testing, she figured it out.

“That’s one of the things being in the Army,” she said. “You’re always prepared.”

With only a couple of days off over the past seven weeks, Brager and her colleagues tried to appreciate the little things, like a trip to Times Square.

“Just seeing Times Square completely dead. I felt like I was on the set of The Walking Dead. New York will never, ever be the same for me when I come back here again,” she said.

Her assignment ended Tuesday. She’s headed back to Fort Knox, Kentucky with a stop in Boardman.

Though she tested negative for COVID-19, she can’t see her family.

“They have to drop my dog off in the garage and then I’ll wave to them through the window.”