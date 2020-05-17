Boardman grad who worked at NYC testing lab returns home

Army Captain Allison Brager was helping to run the testing laboratory at the Javis Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, First News told you about a Boardman High graduate who has been at the front of the front lines in New York City.

For 12 hours a day for the past seven weeks, Brager has put on a mask and goggles.

On Saturday, Brager returned home.

She was not expecting the surprise from family and friends.

She says it feels good to be home.

“Growing up in Youngstown, I’m really proud to have come from here. Even though I don’t live here anymore, there’s a lot of values and mindset and discipline that come with growing up in this area,” Brager said.

First News Anchor Stan Boney spoke with Brager earlier this week about her time on the front lines in New York.

