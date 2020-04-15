Breaking News
Boardman Giant Eagle confirms another positive COVID-19 case

The latest case was confirmed on April 13

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Giant Eagle store in Boardman confirmed another positive COVID-19 case within its store.

A positive case of coronavirus was confirmed March 30 at the 476 Boardman-Canfield Rd. store. The individual was last in the store on March 25, and the store was sanitized as a result.

Monday, the same store recorded another positive case in an individual who was last in the store on March 31. The store remains open after it was cleaned and sanitized.

The cases were included on Giant Eagle’s website, which has been tracking cases and updating the public on its cleaning efforts.

