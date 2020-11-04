Boardman fire dept. puts other depts. on standby while dealing with virus issues

Chief Mark Pitzer said they have four positive cases in the department

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department is working to shuffle employees and plan for support while dealing with coronavirus testing and cases in the department.

Chief Mark Pitzer said they have five positive cases in the department, and eight firefighters have been quarantined, including Pitzer.

All eight quarantined firefighters are getting tests, and so far, all are coming back negative, however, those eight will be getting tested every couple of days, Pitzer said.

Due to the firefighters being essential employees, those eight, as long as they continue testing negative, will continue to work during their quarantine.

Overtime is being used to help cover for the four firefighters that have tested positive.

Pitzer said he has also reached out to Youngstown, Canfield and Austintown for assistance if they need to call them for mutual aid due to the staffing issues.

