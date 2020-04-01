Boardman Fire Department tries maintaining protective supplies amid growing coronavirus problem

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire departments and other first responders have had to quickly adapt to the growing coronavirus problem.

Boardman’s fire chief said his crews have put new policies in place to protect themselves as well as those they come in contact with. He admits that the department — like many others — has had to find ways to maintain their supplies of protective equipment.

“It is no joke that we are short on PPE (personal protective equipment) to where we have enacted a reuse policy in the Boardman Fire Department, where our personnel are reusing N-95 respirators, much like they are in the hospitals,” said Chief Mark Pitzer.



The chief said the changes will help ensure the department is able to provide the services the community needs.