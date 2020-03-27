Boardman daycare happy to serve community as temporary pandemic center

Taking temperatures before entering, washing hands constantly and splitting up classrooms is the new regimen

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine put new rules in place for daycare centers. It’s been an adjustment for local centers, including Crawling to Destiny Daycare in Boardman.

Taking temperatures before entering, washing hands constantly and splitting up classrooms — it’s the new regimen daycares in the state must follow.

“We have six kids to a classroom and we have eight classrooms here, so we’ll be able to accept 48 kids, being that we were approved as a pandemic center,” said Hasheen Wilson, owner of Crawling to Destiny.

There are benefits to a reduced number of students in each classroom.

“We’re doing a lot of one-on-one activities, and we’re still doing a lot of learning and encouraging our kids, like our PreK group. We’re making sure they’re getting ready for kindergarten,” said Tiffanie Bufford, an administrator at Crawling to Destiny.

Bufford said during this pandemic, it’s very important to make a smooth transition for the children by reinforcing common procedures to prevent illness.

“Keeping their hands clean, that they’re coughing into their arm and not into their hand, not out in the open,” Bufford said.

Still, she said the changes haven’t been challenging for employees.

“Everything we do on a daily basis hasn’t changed that much. We already were sanitizing our toys, having our kids wash their hands, making sure they use a Kleenex if they have a runny nose.”

Wilson said it’s all about stepping up and caring for one another during a time of crisis and he couldn’t be more thankful to be a part of it.

“We are immensely grateful to be here, to be able to service our community. Like I said, it’s what Crawling to Destiny stands for and what better opportunity to be in the midst of discomfort, to be able to service the community?”