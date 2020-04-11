Boardman bride holds wedding outside grandma’s window

"My important thing was having my grandmother there, so as long as that happened, I was happy with the outcome," she said

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bride in Boardman didn’t let social distancing ruin her big day.

Danielle Beaumier did not want her grandma to miss her wedding ceremony, so she decided to have it in an unusual location: Outside her grandma’s window at the Beeghly Oaks assisted living facility.

In March, Danielle’s grandmother was able to attend her bridal shower. Just after, everything started to change due to COVID-19.

“That seems like the last day of normal life, so she was able to come and attend that, which is awesome and then that week is when all the nursing homes went into lockdown, which I completely understand. I want her to be safe and healthy,” said Melissa Beaumier, Danielle’s mother.

“My important thing was having my grandmother there, so as long as that happened, I was happy with the outcome,” said Danielle.

The couple has postponed their wedding celebration until August.