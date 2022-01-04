WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned consumers about buying phony COVID tests online. The agency sent out a few guidelines on avoiding the scam, preventing waste of money and potential misdiagnosis from fraudulent or fault testing kits.

In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration alerted Americans to fake and unauthorized at-home test kits sold online as long lines formed at COVID sites ahead of a holiday spike in demand. Limited supply lead to opportunistic scammers, and the risk of spreading untreated COVID because of a bogus test.

If you’re shopping online for a test, keep these tips in mind: