Bells will be ringing? Pandemic affecting Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign

The Red Kettle campaign might look a little different this year, given the pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fall is here and soon winter and a signal of the holiday season — the iconic red Salvation Army donation kettles, typically seen at malls and stores. This year may look different, however.

“Certain stores have not even approved us coming yet,” said Major Paul Moore, the area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Mahoning County. “We’re still waiting, or hoping, most stores will.”

The concern is if the kettles can be set up with volunteers in a way that keeps volunteers and donors safe to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Some of the corporate guidelines are they want things wiped down, every donation…they have certain strict guidelines. They want you to go inside and get your temperature checked, meet with the manager,” said Moore.

They’re also waiting to hear back from volunteers as well. Some older individuals might not feel comfortable volunteering, and some stores might not allow groups to be inside or together outside.

“Otherwise, we’re not even sure if people are going to be out shopping or if they’re going to be shopping online, if they’re going to be able to give, so we’re concerned about a lot of that, a lot of those areas of COVID,” said Moore.

People can still help by donating goods and money. The link to donate is on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page or can be found on its website. To mail or donate in person, the address for the Salvation Army of Mahoning County is 1501 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 44511.

“People can bring donations here, or if they call us, we can even pick them up, depending what they have…they can mail their donations here,” said Moore.

The need for donations and volunteers is crucial now more than ever because the pandemic has increased the need for people who are out of work.

“Our toy shop is going to be starting soon. We’re worried about that, too, because we have had an increase in numbers and not sure how many toys are going to come in. Luckily, I think we’ll have some people helping with that,” said Moore.

The deadline to apply to receive Christmas gifts is October 31. To reserve a spot, call (330) 270-5999 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Toys aren’t the only thing that the Salvation Army is looking to give. Since the pandemic started, the organization has been holding food giveaways.

“We’re still doing that. We’re down to one day a week now for the food boxes, every Friday, and then we’re doing free lunches Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Moore. “We’re still seeing an increase in numbers, but we’re doing the best that we can.”

They will also continue their traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner, but this year, it will be a drive-thru.

“We will need volunteers to help pack 300 bags for Thanksgiving and also help get the toys ready for Christmas, so if anyone’s interested in volunteering, they could just notify us, contact down here in Glenwood, and we’ll talk to them about that,” said Moore.

