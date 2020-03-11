Breaking News
Warren hospital treating patient with COVID-19 coronavirus
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 6
Closings and delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Beer and wine tasting at Stambaugh Auditorium rescheduled over virus concerns

Coronavirus

The event benefits the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Beer and Wine tasting coming to Youngstown

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers of this year’s beer and wine tasting at Stambaugh Auditorium have decided to reschedule the event.

The Youngstown Area Grocer’s Association will reschedule their 15th annual event from Saturday, March 14 to Friday, May 29.

The schedule change is due to COVID-19 concerns.

The time and location will stay the same, 6-9 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets and sponsorships will still be honored.

The event benefits the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry.

For more information, call Daniel Wakefield, director of the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry, at 330-770-3061.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com