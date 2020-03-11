Beer and wine tasting at Stambaugh Auditorium rescheduled over virus concerns

The event benefits the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers of this year’s beer and wine tasting at Stambaugh Auditorium have decided to reschedule the event.

The Youngstown Area Grocer’s Association will reschedule their 15th annual event from Saturday, March 14 to Friday, May 29.

The schedule change is due to COVID-19 concerns.

The time and location will stay the same, 6-9 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets and sponsorships will still be honored.

For more information, call Daniel Wakefield, director of the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry, at 330-770-3061.