‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

"Currently, I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs, getting out of bed," he tweeted

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, according to a social media video he shared Friday.

“I became symptomatic a few days ago. I got my test results back today and they are positive,” Underwood said. “It’s been kicking my [expletive].”

Underwood, who appeared on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019, urged others to self-quarantine for their own good and for the good of their loved ones.

“For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough,” Underwood tweeted. “Currently, I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs, getting out of bed.”

Underwood said he is self-isolating in Huntington Beach, California at his girlfriend’s family home.

“I tend to be a pretty optimistic person and I look for silver linings in situations,” he wrote on social media. “My thought today: ironically our earth will probably be the cleanest and healthiest it’s been in a very long time after these next few months.”

