Austintown tattoo shop owner uses time off to make masks for prison officers

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – So many people in the Valley have been stepping up to make and donate personal protective equipment, and a tattoo shop in Austintown is no different.

Hope Sweany owns Intuitive Ink, but before that, she was a corrections officer.

While her business is closed, she enlisted the help of her high school home economics teacher.

Sweany says she knows what it’s like to be on those front lines so she’s donating hundreds of masks for free to places like the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, Mahoning County Jail, Elkton Federal Prison and even the Austintown Police Department.

“Thank you for keeping our nightmares away because people don’t really look at that, like, that’s what you’re doing. The cops arrest them, put them in and then you lock them up, put the inmates away and then keep our nightmares away. Our hearts are directly with you right now. We know how serious it is. We know how fast it can spread and we’re doing everything we can to get these to you as fast as possible,” she said.

Sweany says they are not selling any of their masks.