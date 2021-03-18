Austintown pub and local charity cited for COVID violations at St. Patrick’s Day event

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown Irish pub and a local charity are facing health code and alcohol violations in connection to a St. Patrick’s Day event at the Austintown Plaza.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, Steel Valley Entertainment LLC., known as Frenchy’s Irish Pub, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and permitting removal of beer or intoxicating liquor sold for on-premises consumption.

Agents at the event, which took place at the Austintown Plaza, say they immediately noticed a large crowd walking freely between an establishment and a temporary liquor permit premises.

Agents say they observed approximately 400 people between the two locations, closely congregated throughout.

They said patrons occupied consecutive seats at the bar with more standing behind them to order, saying no social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place.

Patrons were also permitted to stand and congregate while consuming alcoholic beverages. Little to no staff or customers were observed wearing facial coverings, investigators said.

The Anthony V. Spano Foundation was also cited in conjunction with the bar as they were the sponsor of the fundraising event.

Spano responded to the citation Thursday.

“I just found about this, and I’m trying to gather up all the information,” he said.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.